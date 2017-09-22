Van Buren MS encourages perfect attendance with pledge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- September is Attendance Awareness Month and a local middle school is trying a unique approach to getting students into their classrooms. They’re doing this by having them sign a pledge and compete against other grade levels.

Principal Shawn Morris at Van Buren Middle School says that after taking a look at their attendance rate last year something needed to be done.

So this year, they’ve asked students to sign a pledge agreeing to make an effort to make it to school every single day.

“It’s very important because even missing half a class or one day can affect you very much,” seventh-grader Darrian Smith said.

It’s part of a district-wide initiative but it’s the first time Van Buren Middle School is doing a project like this.

By signing the pledge, students have agreed to let their parents know when they’re having a tough time with school work or any personal problems that keep them from going to school.

This pledge is something Principal Morris says they decided to try after he and a team of teachers realized that attendance is one of the biggest barriers when it comes to learning. Morris says they had a 40 percent habitually truant rate last year.

On top of the attendance pledge, they’re also doing an attendance contest. The grade with the highest attendance percentage wins. “I think it helps get them excited about school. We don’t tell them what the prize is going to be every 20 days so it’s always a surprise what the prize is going to be,” Morris said.

Morris says the sixth graders won an ice cream social with a 95 percent attendance rate.

He’s hoping to get community organizations involved as well to donate prizes and encourage more student attendance. Morris also says they’ll continue to do this initiative until their attendance improves.