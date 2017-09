CORTEZ, Colo. (KRQE) – Nine adults and one juvenile are facing charges after a fight at a T-ball game in Southern Colorado.

According to the Journal, Cortez Police responded to the field back in June after a fight broke out.

A video recorded by a spectator showed a woman being dragged and kicked while on the ground.

All of the suspects in the case are facing assault charges.

At this point, it is unknown what started the fight.