State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

By Published:

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police were called to a motorcycle crash Thursday morning on I-40 westbound.

The accident occurred around 7:59 a.m. near milepost 272.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that 44-year-old Christopher Chipman from Mesa, Arizona, was traveling west on I-40 when he lost control of his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle making contact with the cable barrier.

Chipman was not utilizing his helmet properly at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s