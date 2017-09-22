State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police were called to a motorcycle crash Thursday morning on I-40 westbound.

The accident occurred around 7:59 a.m. near milepost 272.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that 44-year-old Christopher Chipman from Mesa, Arizona, was traveling west on I-40 when he lost control of his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle making contact with the cable barrier.

Chipman was not utilizing his helmet properly at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.