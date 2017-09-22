Several businesses to close early along Black Lives Matter protest route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several popular Albuquerque businesses are closing on one of their busiest nights because of a protest that hasn’t even happened yet.

It’s a movement that’s made the news around the country, sometimes for its unruly protests. That’s why those businesses are closing for the night — just in case.

People will be gathering at 6 p.m. in downtown Albuquerque for a Black Lives Matter march, but some nearby businesses say they won’t be open for it.

In fact, they’ve posted signs notifying customers they will be shutting down early because of a Black Lives Matter march right outside their doors.

The city and Albuquerque Police reached out to restaurants and businesses near First Street and Central after details of the event surfaced on Facebook.

“It’s always a good idea for businesses to be aware of what’s happening around their businesses for the safety of their patrons and their employees,” Officer Tanner Tixier said.

The meeting place posted on the flyer is outside the Century 14 Theater, which is one of the businesses that thinks closing its doors for the evening is a good idea, even on a busy Friday night.

Following suit are the theater’s neighbors — Sushi King and Tucanos Brazilian Grill.

Tucano’s has notified customers on Facebook the restaurant will be closed due to “a protest march.”

Event organizers issued a response saying, “Why is it that when people come together to affirm Black Lives there is always this idea of violence?” Organizers continued, “They have a negative idea of the march because of their own prejudice, stereotypes and ignorance.”

Albuquerque Police remind those marching that officers will be there, “not only to preserve and protect your first amendment rights, but to make sure you are safe out there also as long as you remain lawful.”

APD says they hope Friday night will be as peaceful as the recent DACA protests.

“The minute things get broken is the minute we are going to have to step in. I hope that doesn’t happen,” Officer Tixier said.

People downtown hope it doesn’t come to that.

APD says it did not tell the businesses to close for the night. That’s up to the owners.

Police say they are expecting to see about 500 people marching. They say they don’t know where the protesters are marching to because event organizers haven’t reached out to the city.