Residents start policing their own Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Taylor Ranch community are fed up.

“Crime is overtaking our city,” said Maryann Schaefer.

Neighbors said they’re sick of the crime that’s plaguing their neighborhood. So, they are banding together, helping to protect each other’s property and hopefully catch the criminals.

“I don’t feel safe, I’m in defense mode all the time,” said one man, who wished to remain anonymous.

The man said he can’t catch a break. Last week, he caught some kids breaking into his truck. Just days later, his surveillance cameras captured a man ringing his doorbell, then taking off with his 8-day old trailer.

“People are tired of this. I obsess almost about catching people or wanting to catch somebody in the act,” he said.

Now, that man said he’s policing his own neighborhood, and others are doing it too.

“I see a lot of kind of suspicious behavior on my video cameras and things like that,” said Schaefer.

She said the “Nextdoor” app has also become an incredibly useful tool.

“People talk about what’s going on in the neighborhood and they help each other,” said Maryann Schaefer.

Through all the negativity, Schaefer said it’s creating a unified community.

“Nextdoor is bringing back that kind of old-fashioned, you know, talk to your neighbor over the backyard fence,” she said.