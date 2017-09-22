Police search for missing woman from southeast Albuquerque

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are still searching for a missing woman.

They say 57-year-old Shelly Perez left her home near the Eubank Boulevard Southeast after getting into an argument with a family Thursday.

Officers say she was supposed to return a few hours later but has not been seen or heard from since the argument.

Perez is 5-foot-3, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and red shirt and black pants.

Police say she suffers from memory loss and sometimes has a hard time remembering where she lives.

If you have any information that might help officers locate her, you are asked to call the police.

