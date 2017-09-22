Out with the old, in with the new—changes in store for Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE) — New coach, a new way of doing things. After a few down years for Lobo basketball — new coach Paul Weir has announced changes in an effort to bring in more fans.

He’s starting by doing away with the Lobo Howl.

Thousands of fans show up for the Howl at The Pit every year, but the coach thinks it’s time to bring the players to the students.

“Since I’ve got here I’ve obviously implemented a lot of changes,” Weir said, taking to Twitter.

One of those changes — out with the popular Lobo Howl, at least for now. The Lobos plunged into mediocrity over the past few years under the old coach. Attendance is down, and the Howl isn’t quite the draw it used to be.

Part of the new coach’s plan — solving the old problem of convincing students to come out to the games.

“The most important thing about this to me was being able to bring our team onto campus to our faculty, our staff and our students. I want them to feel a part of our program, and our program to be connected to them,” Weir added.

So no night-time Howl this year. Instead, open scrimmages at Johnson gym.

“Well, I’m disappointed that the Lobo Howl is being canceled, that’s been an exciting thing to look forward to,” said Kevin Jackson.

“I think it’s kinda sad cause it was a great way to showcase the team and build up hype,” said UNM student Michelle Burke.

“I feel like it kind of sucks for the people who didn’t get to experience it,” said Bocian Daily, UNM freshman.

“The Lobo Howl? I think I may have heard about it. Is it like a sports thing or something?” asked Frank Blazquez.

While the Howl is taking a break, the coach says there is something new in store for those students if they show up to The Pit this season.

“We’re in the midst of creating a whole new student section,” Weir added.

The Lobos will hold a number of free events for fans before the season begins. The first — a cherry-silver scrimmage at Johnson gym on Thursday, October 5 at 4 p.m.

The Lobos open their season November 11 against Northern New Mexico at The Pit.