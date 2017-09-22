On The Stage: Holly Starr

Acclaimed YouTube sensation Holly Star stops by New Mexico Living for an intimate performance from her latest release, Human.

Starr debuted in 2008 and since has garnered more than 4.4 million views online. Her faith-based set will be touring to 18 different cities throughout the southwest, including Albuquerque, Denver and Los Angeles.

She will be performing selections from Human this fall as a special guest on Jaci Velasquez’s The Trust Tour, along with Salvador frontman Nic Gonzales.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living