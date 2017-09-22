On the Shelf: Bruce Campbell comes to ABQ

The world’s most famous chin is heading to Albuquerque.

Bruce Campbell, who has achieved cult super-star status thanks to his roles in “The Evil Dead” franchise is on a 40-city tour promoting his latest book, “Hail to the Chin”. The book chronicles more of Campbell’s unorthodox but hugely successful career, a follow-up to his 2002 autobiography, “If Chins Could Kill”.

Who is Bruce Campbell?

Bookworks will host this event at the Mariott Pyramid North, Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 for the event, and includes a signed hard-copy cover of the latest book. Campbell has also agreed to sign one article of “Evil Dead” memorabilia for fans. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bkwrks.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living