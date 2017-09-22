New Mexico Supreme Court rejects ranked voting system petition

By Published:
(KRQE/File Photo) voting booth, election; generic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will not force the City of Santa Fe to use a ranked voting system.

Nine years ago, voters approved the system designed to save the city money.

Instead of just voting for one candidate, voters would rank them, allowing for “instant run-offs.”

Commissioners say there is not enough time to put it in place before the March election.

Advocates have filed a petition with the State Supreme Court, asking them to force the City to use the system.

The three judges rejected the last-ditch petition.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s