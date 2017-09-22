New Mexico Supreme Court rejects ranked voting system petition

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will not force the City of Santa Fe to use a ranked voting system.

Nine years ago, voters approved the system designed to save the city money.

Instead of just voting for one candidate, voters would rank them, allowing for “instant run-offs.”

Commissioners say there is not enough time to put it in place before the March election.

Advocates have filed a petition with the State Supreme Court, asking them to force the City to use the system.

The three judges rejected the last-ditch petition.