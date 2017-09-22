New Mexico State University to open new innovation lab

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has teamed with White Sands Missile Range to create a new lab aimed at sparking interesting among students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

The Test and Evaluation Collaboration Hub — or TECH for short — will open its doors next week following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Officials describe it as an immersive learning experience.

The university and the missile range recently received a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Defense Department to build and maintain the lab.

New Mexico State University is one of only five schools in the nation to call itself home to a Defense Department educational lab.

One side of the lab simulates a training camp in Afghanistan and the other features a New Mexican backdrop. The lab also has computers and flight simulators so students can learn math concepts.