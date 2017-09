ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state representative is traveling to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Albuquerque Representative David Adkins is part of a 10-person relief team from New Covenant Church that’s planning to spend a week in Houston.

The group will help clean up debris and assist in the rebuilding process.

Adkins and his team will also distribute $10,000 in direct cash assistance to disaster victims.

The group is expected to return next Friday.