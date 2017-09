ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds say a New Mexico man is behind more than a dozen robberies across the west.

Agents arrested 54-year-old Shane Carson, known as the “double hat bandit,” Thursday in Indiana.

The FBI says Carson is behind 13 robberies.

A witness reported seeing the robber in a car with New Mexico plates back in June after a robbery in Washington.

The FBI tracked the car back to Carson, whose New Mexico license plate picture matched surveillance photos of the “double hat bandit.”