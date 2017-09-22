New Mexico florists impacted by Hurricane Irma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Florists across New Mexico are asking customers to be patient and flexible after their businesses are taking a hit from Hurricane Irma.

The Flower Company says floral shops across the nation are facing a flower shortage because of a major disruption in shipments from Florida.

When Category 4 storm Irma slammed Miami, florists knew the next few weeks would be rough. Florist Adrianna Duran Lujan says 70 to 80 percent of the nations floral supply is brought into the U.S. through Miami ports.

She also says supplies are running low and some flowers are just too tough to get.

“I had some parents walk into my shop last Saturday and were like we can’t find white spray roses anywhere in town,” Lujan said.

Luckily she had some leftover from a recent wedding and was able to make the sell, but that might not be the case next time.

“I’ve done this for 24 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lujan said.

Shipments of flowers are making their way across the U.S. Friday but florists will be playing catch up.

“They’re only allowing so much space on the airplane per company,” Lujan said.

Adrianna believes she has enough in stock to make it through this rough patch and that she’s thankful customers are being understanding.