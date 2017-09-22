Mother recognizes Albuquerque officer’s kind gesture to daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officer Simon Drobik, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department, is being recognized for his kindness.

Brittany G. posted a picture on social media after meeting him at a restaurant. She says her daughter told Officer Drobik how her nino was a police officer and how she was dressing up as one for Halloween.

He then pulled a big stuffed animal out of his car and gave it to her.

Brittany wrote, “moments likes this make me so happy, so thankful to be apart of this wonderful blue family.”