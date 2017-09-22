A big western trough will dig toward New Mexico through next week. That trough will draw up good moisture across the east side of the state on Saturday prompting showers and storms. Here in the metro area will have more moisture as well giving us the chance of scattered showers and storms. Early next week as the trough passes a cold front pushing in too will touch off more rain and high mountain snow.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
