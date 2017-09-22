Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A trough of low pressure to our west will continue to pull up moisture over the state, helping to fire off scattered storms over eastern NM this afternoon into this evening. There is potential for storms to turn severe within the Eastern Plains – threats: hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, etc. More spotty storms are expected to develop over far northern NM and southern CO. The remainder of the state can expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy to windy conditions (south 15-25mph / gusts +30mph).

SATURDAY: Another round of scattered to widespread storms will favor eastern and northern NM. A few spot storms may make into central and western NM, although, coverage will be limited. Afternoon highs will cool statewide with the Albuquerque-metro area in the low 80s. Breezy to windy conditions will stick around for another day (south 15-25mph).

SUNDAY: The cooling trend continues with highs mostly in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Expect more storms to fire out east while the rest of us finish the weekend with mostly to partly sunny conditions.