Judge strikes prosecutor from witness list in fraud case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An unusual effort to call New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas as a witness in a high-profile corruption trial being prosecuted by his office has been rejected by a district court judge.

General Counsel Ken Stalter of the attorney general’s office said that Judge Brett Loveless on Friday found that Griego’s defense attorney had not been able to adequately justify calling Balderas as a witness.

A trial date is approaching for former Sen. Phil Griego on allegations he used his position as a state senator to profit from the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe without proper disclosure. Griego resigned from the Senate in 2015 amid an ethics investigation.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark has highlighted a $1,500 campaign contribution by Griego to the attorney general’s 2014 campaign.