Investigation of deputy accused of stealing hay ends

By Published:

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Department says its investigation of a deputy accused of stealing hay is over and no charges will be brought against him.

A local farmer says his hidden camera captured pictures of Deputy Fred Torres stealing hay from his barn.

The farmer says he confronted Torres, who lives down the street, but nothing came of it so he contacted authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department said it came down to a “he says, he said” story.

In a statement issued yesterday, they say Deputy Torres has passed a polygraph and the case is considered closed.

The farmer has contacted State Police as well, asking them to consider taking the case.

