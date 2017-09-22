In the Kitchen: The Point Grill

Happy Anniversary to the Point Grill in Mariposa. The popular eatery is celebrating two years north of Rio Rancho with a barbeque this Sunday.

In their two years, they’ve garnered numerous awards including the 2016 People’s Choice award from Taste of Rio Rancho.

Chef Mike White shares with our viewers a quick and easy way of making fresh fruit gelato, perfect for those Sunday morning brunches or late night treats.

Join The Point Grill on October 2nd for a beer pairing dinner, featuring six local breweries along with their award-winning cuisine. Reservations are recommended for this event. For more information and to view their menu, log on to ThePointGrillNM.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Point Grill