I-25 southbound to I-40 eastbound ramp reopened after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to a crash at I-25 southbound at the I-40 eastbound ramp Friday morning.

The ramp was closed due to a crash.

There is no other information at this time regarding the condition of the people involved in the crash.

I25 southbound to I40 eastbound flyover closed due to injury accident. Seek alternative route. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) September 22, 2017

APD & AFD responding to an accident with injuries @ I25 SB / I40 EB — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) September 22, 2017