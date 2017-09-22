Group pushes to remove Analee Maestas from school board amid controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a recall effort to get Analee Maestas off the Albuquerque Public School Board.

A state audit revealed Dr. Analee Maestas and her daughter Julieanne Maestas, the assistant business manager, may have stolen nearly $500,000 while running La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Julieanne Maestas was allegedly signing checks made out to vendors, then pocketing the money.

Last year, KRQE News 13 first told you about Analee Maestas sparking an investigation after she used school money to pay for carpet cleaning at her home.

Now a group of former APS school board candidates called “The New Mexico Education Improvement Project” says it plans to submit recall paperwork on Monday.