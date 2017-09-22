‘Gone with the Wind’ could return to KiMo Theater, city says

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Some movie-goers are crying foul after Albuquerque’s historic KiMo Theater canceled a showing of the 1939 classic “Gone with the Wind.”

“Last time I checked, it’s a free country and nobody can force anybody to not watch a movie. Those of us who want to watch it should be entitled to watch the movie and those who don’t can stay home,” said Daniel Alexander of Albuquerque.

“It shows a lot of things people don’t want to see but it also is based on fact,” Dylan Constant of Albuquerque stated. “And that’s how we learn from our mistakes is from history and through the past.”

The film can be interpreted as racist for romanticizing life on a southern plantation before the civil war.

The KiMo theater manager said the cancellation was not made because they want to censor what people watch, but because of recent tensions across the country involving race, including the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

“We felt that because of the current national dialogue that it would be probably appropriate to find a substitute title,” manager Larry Parker said.

The city picks its films carefully for its Movies in the Park and at Civic Plaza, but those are for families.

The KiMo is generally for the movie buff and people who want thought-provoking films.

“In this day and age, everything is too politically correct,” Jason Pohl of Albuquerque stated. “People worry about the fine details and it’s a smaller issue than I think people make it out to be.”

So where does the city draw the line of what’s appropriate?

Parker said the city isn’t censoring what people watch and it knows viewers can find something offensive in just about any film.

Movie-goers might even see the award-winning classic back in Albuquerque.

There’s a possibility we could show the film in the future at the appropriate time with the appropriate series,” Parker said.

The city said “Gone with the Wind” was selected a year ago to be in its line-up of movies for the theater’s 90th anniversary celebration. It was one of nine Pulitzer-prize winning books turned into movies chosen for a recent series to be played.

“Gone with the Wind” was replaced Sunday with a screening of “Ben-Hur.”