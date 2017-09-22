Friday heroes recognizes APD group helping victims of property crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many agree, there is a big crime problem in Albuquerque.

With so many victims of property crimes around the city, officers and prosecutors are doing their part to help those affected.

They have dubbed their good deeds the “Love Your Neighbor Project.” They help victims of property crimes in Albuquerque.

Officer Timothy Wolffbrandt and others are seen in lapel video delivering cookies and gift cards to the Seventh Day Adventist Church after a thief took off with $9,000 in items.

Friday, the City honored Officer Wolffbrandt, Telecommunications Operator John Walker and Crime Scene Specialist Sarah Oates as well as Assistant District Attorney Francheska Bardacke and attorney Michael Hendricks as Good Samaritans.

While it is not an official program at APD, the group has done their share of good deeds over the last year.

They bought an 87-year-old woman a TV when hers was stolen, then helped her set it up. They gave a teen $100 toward a new camera after burglars took hers. They also baked a birthday cake and brought gift cards to a family that had their home burglarized twice in one week.

“I think everyone wants to try and help in a little way to feel more a part of the community. I don’t think I’m doing anything different than the rest of them are doing,” Officer Wolffbrandt said.

You might remember Officer Wolffbradnt, he was also recognized last year for buying a 12-year-old a bike when his was stolen on his birthday.

According to the city’s crime mapping site, just in the last week there have been nearly 70 reports of burglaries,120 reports of auto thefts and more than 180 car break-ins.