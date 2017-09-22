Free dental clinic provides care for hundreds of New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexicans lined up Friday for a chance to get free dental care.

The New Mexico Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day free dental clinic to provide basic care for those who can not afford it on their own.

They are providing services like fillings, extractions and cleanings.

“It makes my heart feel good that people are coming together to help one another, everyone’s cooperating. It’s beautiful,” said Jack Delorme, who received care.

It is being held at the Albuquerque Convention Center Friday and Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.