Free dental clinic provides care for hundreds of New Mexicans

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexicans lined up Friday for a chance to get free dental care.

The New Mexico Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day free dental clinic to provide basic care for those who can not afford it on their own.

They are providing services like fillings, extractions and cleanings.

“It makes my heart feel good that people are coming together to help one another, everyone’s cooperating. It’s beautiful,” said Jack Delorme, who received care.

It is being held at the Albuquerque Convention Center Friday and Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s