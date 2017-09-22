Former UNM Basketball player Devon Williams in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Devon Williams played for the University of New Mexico from 2012 to 2016. He never got a chance to finish his career. Narrowing of the spine forced Williams to shut down basketball.

His story is not a sad one. It is quite the opposite. With basketball taken away, Williams found out he was more than just a basketball player.

“It forced me into an uncomfortable place,” said Williams. “That’s been the main reason why I’ve grown so much. That’s why I’m doing all the things I am. That’s why I’m pursuing a masters degree, potentially getting a PhD in the future.”

Williams is currently running a mentor program for black athletes at the university.

“Just trying to help them navigate through college and think more about their career and think about what they want to do after sports, just because I understand through life experiences that sports is not going to always be there.”

Williams will get his Masters in Sports Administration this fall.