Unclaimed remains of veterans laid to rest at special ceremony in Santa Fe

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen veterans whose bodies were never claimed finally got the property burial they deserve.

Taps played as ten fallen veterans were laid to rest during a special ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetary Friday.

The ceremony is part of the Veteran’s Affairs Forgotten Heroes Program.

“They did what others could not or would or choose not to do. But for whatever reason, there was no family left for them, so we are their family today,” said Secretary Jack Fox of the NM Department of Veterans’ Services.

The funeral was complete with an honor guard escort, a flag folding presentation, a 21 gun salute and a playing of taps.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s