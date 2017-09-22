Unclaimed remains of veterans laid to rest at special ceremony in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen veterans whose bodies were never claimed finally got the property burial they deserve.

Taps played as ten fallen veterans were laid to rest during a special ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetary Friday.

The ceremony is part of the Veteran’s Affairs Forgotten Heroes Program.

“They did what others could not or would or choose not to do. But for whatever reason, there was no family left for them, so we are their family today,” said Secretary Jack Fox of the NM Department of Veterans’ Services.

The funeral was complete with an honor guard escort, a flag folding presentation, a 21 gun salute and a playing of taps.