ENMU broadcasting director remembers KRQE pilot-reporter Bob Martin

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – This week, we at KRQE News 13 are saying goodbye to our beloved pilot-reporter Bob Martin who was killed in a helicopter last weekend.

We aren’t the only ones who have been touched by him. Many others remember Bob too, including those at Eastern New Mexico University.

Duane Ryan, Director of Broadcasting at KENW on ENMU’s campus, remembers Bob well.

“A young man showed up in our classes, was a little older than average student in mid 20’s, who wanted to major in Mass Communications… that young man was Bob Martin,” said Duane Ryan. “Didn’t take long for us to realize Bob was going to be not only an extraordinary student, but an extraordinary graduate.”

It was the late 1970’s when Bob started at ENMU.

“Bob wasn’t the kind of guy who wanted to go get a regular job that would tie him down he had a lot of ideas, imagination and wanted to do a lot of important projects,” said Ryan.

That took Bob to many far away places.

“In about 1985 before ’86 began, he wanted to go to Nicaragua to cover the civil war there, so he got several of TV stations in New Mexico — commercial and non-commercial — to kick in different things. Some equipment, money, transportation, so forth,” Ryan said.

But Bob never forgot his roots.

“Whenever he was here, he would visit with our students and happy to pass along knowledge and expertise,” Ryan said. “He did what he truly enjoyed and did it very well and we are so very proud of Bob Martin. We mourn his death. We will miss him. We thank Bob for a life full of compassion, kindness. We’re grateful for everything and thank him for a life well lived.”

KRQE News 13’s hour-long special on Bob Martin runs Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Related:

In Remembrance: Bob Martin View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A young Bob Martin Bob on first parachute jump in 1971 New Mexico State University, where Bob earned his Master's degree KRWG Late night radio host, 1973 Bob Martin, Radio News Reporter Bob Martin (courtesy of KENW) Bob Martin interviewing Toney Anaya (courtesy of KENW) Live broadcast on the first shuttle landing at White Sands, NM in 1982 KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin Bob Martin and Orlando Ortega early to Mid 1990s working on the documentary of the WIPP site, “Storm Beneath the Desert”. (Courtesy of Orlando Ortega) Bob Martin Bob Martin interview, attempting to fly around the world in a Balloon Bob Martin interview, attempting to fly around the world in a Balloon Bob reporting in Afghanistan Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment From Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment Bob reporting in Afghanistan Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment From Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment Bob Martin reporting overseas on military assignment Bob Martin on assignment Bob Martin near Mt. Everest Bob reporting from Antarctica Bob Martin reporting from Belize Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin Bob Martin, with Kim Vallez, interview Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto 1996 KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin (second on the left) KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin KRQE Pilot Reporter, Bob Martin