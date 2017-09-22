Drunk driver in fatal Moriarty crash takes plea deal

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who killed three members of a family took a deal Thursday that could put him behind bars for 21 years.

Caesar Chavez, 52, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of causing great bodily harm.

Chavez was drunk when he crossed the center lane and plowed into a car on Lexco Road in Moriarty in April 2016.

Inside the car was a family heading home from a birthday party. Pablo Caldera, his 22-year-old daughter Jusalet, and her 18-month-old daughter Citaly were killed.

As part of the plea, prosecutors say they aren’t opposed to a sentence of 15 years, but the judge can still enforce the maximum of 21. A sentencing date has not been set.