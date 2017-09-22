Dallas Cowboys talk getting back to form in Babe’s Inside Slant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once upon a time the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Arizona Cardinals. In the 90’s the Cowboys beat the Cardinals 13 consecutive times. As the two teams prepare to meet on Monday night, some are wondering how the Cowboys will fare this time around.

The Cowboys loss at Denver in week two has brought the critics out in full force and the players have heard the noise.

“I mean we really don’t care what you guys say, or the critics say,” said Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. “We don’t go out there and play for you guys, we don’t go out there and play for the talking heads. We don’t go out there and play for you guys to say we played well. We play for each other, we go out there to win ball games, we go out there to have each others back. So, that’s our motivation, we don’t need any extra.”