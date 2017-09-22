Cowboys get Scandrick back among injury-plagued cornerbacks

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Orlando Scandrick will play with some sort of protection on his broken left hand after missing just one game.

The Dallas cornerback already had that plan before the Cowboys ended up with just two healthy players at his position for most of a 42-17 loss to Denver last weekend. And it’s a good thing for Dallas that he did anticipate a quick return, because two cornerbacks are likely to be sidelined Monday night at Arizona.

“Eager to get back and get things on the right track,” said Scandrick, the veteran leader of the secondary who was injured in a season-opening win over the New York Giants. “Good defense we’re playing. And it’s our job to outplay their defense.”