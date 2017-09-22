Child injured in southwest Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash near Coors and Blake in southwest Albuquerque.

BCSO says a child was severely injured in the crash. However, the total number of passengers affected is not known at this time.

Officials say the driver of one of the vehicles is suspected of being under the influence of some type of substance. That suspect is currently in custody.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.