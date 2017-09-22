Busy northeast Albuquerque intersection may undergo changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be the longest stretch of road in the city where you won’t find a traffic light or stop sign for a mile. The city wants drivers to know that may change soon.

“I’m on this pretty often,” says Joseph Carrillo, a volunteer at Teamsters near Jefferson and I-25.

Carrillo has been commuting to this area for the last ten years.

All of his years driving on Jefferson Street, he has seen his fair share of speeders passing him by, going well above the posted 35 mph speed limit.

“When I’m trying to leave this parking lot and trying to get onto Jefferson, there’s a lot of people driving pretty fast through here,” he said.

Our cameras caught dozens of people going 5 and sometimes 10 mph over the speed limit. Carrillo says the speed indicator sign doesn’t help the problem.

“People think ‘Oh good, I hit 35 and now I can go 40,'” he said.

The mile stretch of road from Osuna to Singer currently does not have any traffic lights or stop signs. The city’s Department of Municipal Development is looking to possibly change that.

“Some of the business owners on Jefferson Street, near Jefferson Plaza, were concerned about speeders on Jefferson Street,” said Keith Reed with DMD. “What we’re doing is a speed study/traffic study to see if a signal is warranted at that intersection,” he continued.

Since this section of Jefferson doesn’t have any traffic signals, Carrillo says at this point, anything might help to slow drivers down.

“If there is a stop at some point you know it certainly could help,” he said.

The study has just been completed and the city is going through their findings right now. They should know by the end of October if a traffic signal is needed at the intersection.

If the study shows a traffic signal is not needed, the city may try alternatives to slow drivers down. That can range from narrowing the lanes or adding landscape to the medians.