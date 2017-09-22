Animal Humane’s “Teacher Open House” creates unique opportunity for local classrooms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting some exciting events to raise money and awareness for homeless pets in September.

There are many ways to help homeless pets in Albuquerque beyond simply adopting and Animal Humane New Mexico (AHNM) is providing some fun opportunities this weekend. Also, KRQE staff favorite, Nadira, drops by the studio in search of her forever home.

Paws & Pints: Saturday, September 23 at Kelly’s Brew Pub the Fundraising event will support AHNM’s 35th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle. There will be onsite adoptions and Doggie Dash registrations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can purchase a beer brewed especially for AHNM, aptly titled: “Hair of the Dog IPA.” Kelly’s Brew Pub will also donate $1 from each pint sold, as well as a portion of food sales, to the Dash fundraising goal.

Teacher Open House: All educators are invited to visit AHNM’s Main Campus (615 Virginia St. SE) on Saturday, September 23 for a free Open House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will learn about the services AHNM provides for pets and families. Visiting teachers are also eligible for free activity books and educational DVDs.

To learn more about these events and more or to adopt Nadira, visit the AHNM website.