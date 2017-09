ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-40 eastbound at San Mateo is closed due to police activity.

Albuquerque Police say a suicidal subject has died after jumping from the San Pedro overpass.

The closure was reported just after 8 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

