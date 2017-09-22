ABQ To Do Crew – Friday September 22

Your info source for weekend fun –ABQToDo- stops by the studios with a rundown on what’s happening in Albuquerque.

The KiMo Theater will host three well-known poets Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is in celebration of the historic theater’s 90th anniversary. Local teen poets will also take the stage to share their work. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more about the Historic KiMo Theater

The Vortex Theater “The Realistic Joneses” which is written by Will Eno and directed by Micah Linford opens Friday. It tells the story of two sets of neighbors –both named ‘Jones’- whose lives become irrevocably intertwined, forcing them to decide between their idyllic fantasies and imperfect realities. More information can be found online at VortexABQ.org.

Commissioner Wayne Johnson welcomes the community to the 2017 East Mountain Celebration. Enjoy music from a great local band, great arts and crafts, and chow down from a variety of fantastic food vendors. This is a family-friendly event and kids can enjoy free activities like face painting, fun jumps, and more. For a complete listing of events around town, head over to ABQToDo.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living