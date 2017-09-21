Woman released from jail, crashes into APD cruiser

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Leann Aragon was placed in handcuffs again after her second scary run-in with Albuquerque police in recent months.

On September 1 just after 2 a.m. police said Aragon sped through a red light at Coal and Yale in a stolen SUV and rammed an APD cruiser on its way to another call. The headlights were also off.

The officer would be fine, but the stolen SUV was not; it burst until flames on the landscaping at the Smith’s gas station.

However, Aragon was nowhere to be found at the scene. Police said she took off running down the block, looking for a hiding place.

A bystander told police he heard noise in the back of a house a few blocks away from the crash.

It was a familiar sight for police: Aragon trying to hide out after running into a neighborhood.

Back in July, police said Aragon almost hit an officer with a stolen car as he went to question her outside a motel. She then spent the night hiding under cars and behind trash cans before police spotted her in the morning.

After Aragon’s run-in with police in July, Judge Edward Benavidez let her out of jail.

This run-in with police violated her conditions of release in the July case, so she’ll stay behind bars for awhile this time around.