Thursday Night Metro Football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-The metro area served up three football games Thursday night. The Volcano Vista Hawks improved to 4-1 with a 31-7 victory over the Atrisco Heritage Jaguars.

Victory continues to elude the Cibola Cougars and Rod Williams’ group remains without a win this season after falling to Sandia 24-7.

The Cougars are not alone. The Del Norte Knights squared off against the Albuquerque High Bulldogs Thursday. The Knights, also without a win this season, were the Bulldogs homecoming opponent. The Bulldogs did not disappoint the home crowd, winning 28-22.