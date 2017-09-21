Teen accused of Clovis shooting waived Thursday court appearance

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of opening fire at the Carver Public Library in Clovis was expected in court Thursday for an arraignment.
Nathaniel Jouett, 16, waived his appearance, effectively entering a not guilty plea.
Earlier this month a grand jury indicted Jouett as an adult for the shooting spree that left four people wounded and two library employees dead.
The grand jury has come back with 33 charges against Jouett.
