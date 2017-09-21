Tech site pins Albuquerque as unlikely to get new Amazon headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known online tech magazine is taking a shot at Albuquerque and the mayor’s push to lure Amazon. The magazine posted a tongue-in-cheek list of pros and cons for Albuquerque, but the cons are pretty harsh.

It’s a long shot for sure, bringing Amazon and its high paying tech jobs to Albuquerque. That magazine thinks the word long-shot may be too generous.

“I think they should come here I think it would help us to fix our economy. It’ll create more jobs. It’ll have more technology,” said Adriana Venegas, an Albuquerque resident.

Right now Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, is shopping for the next city to build its second headquarters. However, online tech magazine Gizmodo says Albuquerque doesn’t stand a chance.

Of course, last week Mayor Richard Berry sent a letter to Bezos saying Albuquerque would be a great place with the Albuquerque Rapid Transit system and a walkable downtown, and reminded Bezos that he was born here.

Gizmodo says more than 100 cities are now lobbying Bezos, but singled out eight cities, sometimes poking fun at them for why they won’t get the new headquarters.

The magazine pointed to a lack of a tech presence, and you guessed it — the high crime rate.

“I don’t know if I entirely agree with the lack of tech because we do have the national labs. We have Los Alamos not that far away,” said Samantha Heine, Albuquerque resident.

“I think crime is a factor in any large city that you would go to,” said Venegas.

The list of pros for Albuquerque did list Balloon Fiesta, scientists, the Facebook data center, and an international airport, which by the way, doesn’t have international flights.

Cons beyond the crime problem and a lack of a tech sector, the magazine jokingly referenced the unsolved West Mesa serial killer case.

“I really like that they put Balloon Fiesta as a pro, I think that’s really cool. But I think there are a lot more pros and some of the cons aren’t necessarily well thought out,” said Venegas.

Of course, the Albuquerque Police Department has said for years there is no West Mesa serial killer on the loose — as in he’s dead, behind bars or something else.

The mayor’s office didn’t want to comment on the story Thursday.

The deadline for cities to submit their proposals to Amazon is October 19. Mayor Berry says they will submit a formal proposal.

The Seattle based company will reveal the site for its secondary headquarters next year.