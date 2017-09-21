Student mural celebrating earth’s pollinators unveiled at BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural celebrating the earth’s pollinators was unveiled at the BioPark Thursday.

It’s called “We Are The Hive,” and will sit in the courtyard between the aquarium and botanic garden. The piece was created by students from Hayes and Garfield Middle Schools.

It celebrates pollinators and examines the roles that each of us play.

“Our students studied pollinators and some of the problems they’re facing with colony collapse disorder and other environmental problems. And they used the hive as a metaphor for their own society and the role they hope to play within it,” said Jennifer DePaolo, Associate Director of Community Outreach.

The mural is part of the Youth Mural Project at the Harwood Art Center.