Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Gallup woman

By Published: Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman.

Martha Burns is 5-foot-4, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. on Green Street.

Burns was wearing a green shirt with flowers, dark jeans and a blue jacket.

Police also say burns walks with a limp, wears glasses and often wears jewelry on both wrists.

She is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallup Police Department.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s