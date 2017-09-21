Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Gallup woman

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman.

Martha Burns is 5-foot-4, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. on Green Street.

Burns was wearing a green shirt with flowers, dark jeans and a blue jacket.

Police also say burns walks with a limp, wears glasses and often wears jewelry on both wrists.

She is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallup Police Department.