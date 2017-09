ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial armed robber will spend 10 years behind bars after taking a plea deal.

Marcus Holly, 28, was arrested after holding up a convenience store last year.

Police went on to link Holly to other armed robberies.

Holly is accused of hitting a Circle K, McDonald’s, Super 8, Big 5, Phillips 66, Game Stop Radio Shack and a Boost Mobile.

He is facing more than 50 counts for 12 armed robberies before taking his plea deal.