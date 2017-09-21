September 21st Morning Rush: Crews in Mexico continue to rescue people trapped in buildings after 7.1 earthquake

1. In Mexico City, rescue crews spent the night working fast to rescue more children still trapped inside a collapsed school. One little girl has been spotted alive in the rubble, wiggling her fingers in response to rescuers’ calls. The school crumbled Tuesday during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake. More than two dozen people have been killed and more than 50 people have been rescued from collapsed buildings throughout the city. Officials in Mexico say power has been restored to almost all of the 4 million customers affected.

2. You will likely need a light jacket walking out the door with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

3. Officials say the entire island of Puerto Rico is without power nearly 24 hours after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the Caribbean island. The hurricane warning is over but the flash flooding continues as the island is getting whipped by the outer bands of the now labeled Category 3 storm. Maria pummeled 3-million residents with life-threatening winds and heavy rain for several hours. Puerto Rico’s Emergency Management Officials say hundreds of homes were destroyed.

4. Albuquerque Public Schools has more money in its pocket thanks to a big decline in vandalism cases on metro-area campuses. In the past decade, APS has seen a 55 percent drop in vandalism which has saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. The school district points to stepped-up patrols, new security cameras, and more community awareness as a reason for the decline.

5. Dozens of people are camped outside Cabela’s Thursday morning. They are waiting for the brand new store in Albuquerque to open at Paseo and I-25. The outdoor megastore is holding special giveaways and activities. The first 500 people in line will also get a gift card up to $500. Doors will open with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.

Morning’s Top Stories