Santa Fe Animal Shelter takes in stray iguana

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has taken in an unlikely stray.
An iguana was picked up near Rufina and South Meadows.
It’s very likely it’s someone’s pet.
If the lizard belongs to you, call the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has taken in an unlikely stray.
An iguana was picked up near Rufina and South Meadows.
It’s very likely it’s someone’s pet.
If the lizard belongs to you, call the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.
Advertisement
Advertisement