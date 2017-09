CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police arrested a New Mexico coach for sexting with a student.

This summer, KRQE News 13 first reported on a 14-year-old student athlete at Clovis Christian who filed suit against the school, claiming track coach Scott Fly sexually abused her over several months.

The teen claimed she told school administrators about it, but was pressured to stay quiet.

Thursday, police arrested Fly. They say they found several nude images he sent to a teen.