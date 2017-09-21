Oregon teacher creates Harry Potter-themed classroom

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teacher in Oregon is treating his students to a trip to Hogwarts without ever having to leave the classroom.

Kyler Hubler turned his special education classroom into a real-life Hogwarts.

The teacher has been collecting Harry Potter themed items for years.

Hubler didn’t cut any corners when it came to his own wizardly world of Hogwarts.

He even created a spreadsheet and algorithm to accurately sort his classroom into different houses like Gryffindor or Hufflepuff.

He says changing the environment helps keep the kids engaged and makes learning fun for everyone.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s