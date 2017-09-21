Oregon teacher creates Harry Potter-themed classroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teacher in Oregon is treating his students to a trip to Hogwarts without ever having to leave the classroom.

Kyler Hubler turned his special education classroom into a real-life Hogwarts.

The teacher has been collecting Harry Potter themed items for years.

Hubler didn’t cut any corners when it came to his own wizardly world of Hogwarts.

He even created a spreadsheet and algorithm to accurately sort his classroom into different houses like Gryffindor or Hufflepuff.

He says changing the environment helps keep the kids engaged and makes learning fun for everyone.