New Mexico sends crews to help with western wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Firefighters with the New Mexico State Forestry Division are answering the call for help as states around the West are dealing with large wildfires.

At least 100 State Forestry personnel are supporting firefighting efforts around the region.

State Forester Donald Griego says the West has seen one of the worst fire seasons on record with more than 2 million acres (809,371 hectares) burned.

With New Mexico’s fire season winding down, he says his agency has been able to share resources. One crew made up of military veterans and civilians is helping with a fire in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge.

This marks the team’s fifth tour and a third fire in Oregon. Crews also have been sent to California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Washington state.