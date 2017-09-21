National Center for Missing & Exploited Children search for missing Lubbock girl

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is searching for a missing 9-year-old.

Then 8-year-old Mariah Martinez went missing from her home in Lubbock, Texas on October 18, 2016.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children believes she is in the company of an adult relative either in Albuquerque or Gallup.

Mariah is 4-foot-2, weighs about 57 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or at the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.

 

