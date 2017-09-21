Middle schoolers carjacked Albuquerque woman to run away together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman who was carjacked by kids is now trying to figure out how she’s going to pay for the mistakes they made.

The woman was held at knife point in the parking lot of the Casa Bonita apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle, just before watching the middle schoolers speed off in her brand new car.

Michele Whitney-Jimmy’s brand new 2017 Dodge Journey was stolen early Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work.

“I got into my car and ready to close the door and a guy came up to me with a hoodie on and put a knife to my throat and asked for my keys,” Whitney-Jimmy said.

Police said the carjacker who held that knife is just 13 years old, but at the time the victim had no clue.

“The guy was tall and when I got off the vehicle he was taller them me,” Whitney-Jimmy said. “I was scared.”

Whitney-Jimmy said she handed over her keys, ran back to her apartment and locked the door.

The carjackers, also listed as runaways, drove off ending up in Boulder, Colorado the next day. Police arrested a pair of 13-year-old boys and the 12-year old girlfriend of one of the teens.

“The detective told me that my vehicle was recovered and the kids are in custody in a juvenile detention center,” Whitney-Jimmy said.

That wasn’t much relief for her, however. Whitney-Jimmy said still has to pay to get her car out of an impound lot nearly 500 miles away, plus a $20 holding fee per day.

“They put a lot of financial issues on me,” she said.

Without a dependable car to get her young kids to school and herself to work, Whitney-Jimmy wonders how she’s going to get to Colorado, and how she’s going to pay to get her car back.

She also wonders f the kids will be held accountable.

“Are they going to take the responsibility for what they’ve done or is this going to be a slap on the hand?” she said.

When Boulder Police found the car with the three young teens in it, the kids had changed out the license plate. Albuquerque Police said the trio is facing armed robbery and carjacking charges.

Boulder Police were looking out for the stolen Dodge Journey because Albuquerque Police had reason to believe the teens could be heading there.